GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School Board voted to approve a bid from Alluvion Health for the sale of Roosevelt Elementary School.
While the board approved the bid, there is still more to the process.
Alluvion Health tells Montana Right Now that this is an early step in the due diligence process.
"The approval of the School Board allows Alluvion Health to finalize project costs, and implement existing funding opportunities in the coming months," said Tyler Menzales, communications and marketing director for Alluvion in an email statement.
Menzales says their vision is to keep the intent of Roosevelt the same - to serve children and families in the community.
"Our goal is to fill broadly identified gaps that create and inspire healthier lives in children and families. The proposed agreement approved by the School Board this evening is only the first phase of what we expect to be a multiple phase project," said Menzales in an email statement.
A question he says they get a lot of is does this change Alluvion's plan for the Rocky Mountain Building?
Well, according to Menzales it does not change Alluvions plan at all.
“Abatement is currently being completed, construction fencing has gone up with a lane closure on 6th St. N, and construction will continue as planned. The public can expect to see news of a groundbreaking tentatively scheduled for May 2022 in the coming weeks," said Menzales in an email statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.