GFPS Budget Committee could propose second levy

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School Board is gearing up for an important budget meeting Tuesday night. They’re set to focus on reviewing and shaping next year's finances. Their decision may include proposal of a second levy; an option that could benefit students and staff, who are expected to fully return to the classroom in the wake of the Coronavirus, by boosting assistance programs geared toward student achievement and academic success.
Expenses, revenue, enrollment numbers, and student success rates over this past year will be evaluated to determine whether a levy would make sense.
"Since we passed the levy last year we're certainly in a much better financial position this year," Skornogoski said.
According to GFPS Business Director Brian Patrick, proposed figures are currently listed at $54,322.86 for elementary school funding and $415,070.60 for Great Falls high schools. Levy money would come from local property taxes. Right now it’s unclear if rates would increase.
Budget Committee Chair Kim Skornogoski says we're coming off of a successful fiscal year, and we must keep it up.
"Because the levy passed last year, which brought us up to the top of the cap in elementary and because of the federal COVID dollars coming in, our financial picture is certainly stronger than it has been in my years on the board,” Skornogoski said.
GFPS is quickly approaching a tax-payer gap, and a levy could give the schools enough security. The legislative session could also secure more funding. Last year's levy is currently in place, that money will be used until it runs out of the general fund.
The GFPS School Board will assess everything at 5:30 in the Aspen Room inside GFPS District Offices. Parents and guardians are invited to this public meeting and will have time to voice their opinion.
"We just really want to have a transparent process, so to share that information, to share both the expenses and revenues and let the public be part of this process,” Skornogoski said.
The Board is expected to make a final decision on how to move forward with the levy at another meeting on Monday, 3/22. If passed, voters would then need to officially approve before the levy could go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.