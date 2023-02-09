GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After some comments emerged on Facebook about hearing a message coming from a loud speaker saying "This is an emergency lock-down. Take refuge immediately." we reached out to the school district to see if it was just a drill or if a threat was happening.
According to the district, they had two practice lock-downs this morning at Sacajawea Elementary School and Paris Gibson Education Center.
Again, these are just practice drills and there is no threat to the schools or the community.
