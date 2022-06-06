GREAT FALLS, Mont. - School safety has been on the forefront of parents minds' across the nation in recent weeks.
And in the Electric City, parents have been asking about school safety, especially when it comes to security as some schools are different.
In the Great Falls Public School District (GFPS), there are 21 schools with roughly 10,160 students.
Some schools just use cameras, some use secured entryways, and others check ID's regularly.
"Safety of the kids, that's our number one priority," said Mark Finnicum, board trustee member for GFPS.
Montana Right Now sat down with Finnicum, superintendent Tom Moore, and director of business operations, Brian Patrick to talk about school safety.
They say they are continually working to address school safety.
"One thing that we do is every time there is an incident, we as a team, we look at what we did do and what we could do better," said Finnicum.
GFPS has a binder with a plan for every emergency scenario they can think of to make sure all schools are safe and secure.
"We've had help from FEMA and our local emergency response teams, fire department, medical community, the county and the city emergency command teams. So we've worked with all of them on best practices and then modified all of them, those situations and scenarios for schools, specially great falls schools. So, name a potential disaster or safety issue in a school and there's probably a protocol in this book," said Moore.
Moore also reiterated how closely they work with the police department and say SRO's are continually evaluating the schools and looking at what can be improved for student safety.
One of the biggest things parents are noticing is not every school has a secured entry way and that's something the district has been working on for the last 3-4 years.
The majority of the 21 schools have a secured door way (where you buzz into the school); 5 more schools are being updated this summer, leaving only 3 left to do the following year.
GFPS says by 2024, all schools should have a secured point of entry/exit.
"It doesn't happen in one month, it happens over a period of time overnight... We've really made a conservative effort to improve our doors in the district. You can imagine our buildings being 60-70 years old that the doors over that amount of time have been worn out," said Patrick.
Patrick, Moore, and Finnicum say safety doesn't just happen during the school year, it's happening year round and they are committed to keeping all kids safe.
The other system they are working on implementing, is the raptor system.
It's a system where they check parents ID's before they are allowed to pick up their kids, however it's only implemented in a handful of schools.
Other safety measures they are working on for schools are outside alarms and speeding signs for vehicle safety.
