GFPS creates COVID Advisement Panel

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - On Monday night, Great Falls Public Schools took another look at their current COVID policies.
Right now, decisions are made based on local and district COVID transmission data, but now they’re talking about creating a COVID advisory panel consisting of board members, health care professionals, school staff and even parents.
That panel will determine things like whether masks should be worn in school and other health safety measures.
GFPS officials say this proposed change allows for more flexibility when it comes to protecting the safety of students and staff members.
The board will vote on the proposed edits in two weeks at their next meeting.