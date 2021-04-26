GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After navigating the pandemic for an entire school year, Great Falls Public Schools discusses its strategic plan for this coming fall.
After making it through one of the toughest school years ever, GFPS is focusing on addressing issues like re-engagement, reintegration, and student achievement, to make sure kids get back on the right track.
In the board meeting, GFPS focused on making up for a loss of learning in students who were significantly impacted by COVID-19, but Superintendent Tom Moore says providing social and emotional services for these kids is just as important.
"The district will implement strategies and practices to address the social and emotional needs of students and staff, and the identified and environmental that's health and safety factors in the school buildings while monitoring the health of all throughout the 2021-2022 school year," Moore said.
GFPS will use data to monitor students' progress and identify any areas of weakness.
The board is also looking to add additional help throughout the summer to ensure all students are taken care of.
"Knocking on doors, calling people, talking to them, doing home visits, preparing our staff to do that while training them if they need to, enlisting the help community partners to reengage and reintegrate folks," Moore said.
This was the first reading draft, but Superintendent Moore says they will look to solidify a final plan for the board’s approval come May 10.