GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Worker shortages are creating challenges for businesses across the nation and now the issue is trickling down into our school systems.
Earlier this week, the Great Falls Public School System (GFPS) implemented an incentive to bring in more help - but it seems a little controversial to some.
Superintendent Tom Moore announced extra pay for substitutes after having to close down schools for a week because of high COVID-19 infection rates.
"I think we had 45 or 50 substitutes deployed on that Monday and we needed 75 to 100 substitutes," said Moore.
"The putting our implementation of $25 extra a day for substitutes for these next week/week and a half is in an effort to keep schools open so we're not having to go to remote teaching," said Kerry Dattilo, HR director for GFPS.
The raise is only in effect until the end of January.
However, Datillo says they will bring forward a motion to provide extra compensation to subs who pick up a certain amount of shifts for the remainder of the year at the school board’s next meeting on Jan. 24.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, teachers have been working overtime, planning lessons, jumping in as cross guards, and even covering for other staff members who call out sick.
"As far as the people that are working for us, I can't thank them enough. They are heroes, coming back to work on Tuesday - we weren't pushing them if they weren't feeling well to come back. But I know there was a sense of obligation to take care of kids to the very best of our ability. And we have a lot of teachers, administrators, secretaries, support staff that are truly heroic in what they've been doing in terms of being essential workers to our community," said Moore.
But the incentive for substitutes has left some feeling unseen.
We got this message from a viewer:
My issue is GFPS the "answer to people being out with covid is pay more for sub teachers and give them a bonus too." I am offend they think less of the full time staff not to reward us for our every day commitment to the kids and gfps. Last year they were thinking of us not so much now. As supportive staff we get totally over looked we are hourly waged. So I feel they need to step up and reward us for doing the job of 2 or 3 people in a day. You jump in where is needed. I am doing my normal job and crossing guard as well as another support staff member. My point and frustration is. Take the time and effort to take care of the ones that are your back bone or you will be in bad shape. Just wanting noticed and rewarded for ALL we do.
"That comment is one that's out of frustration. We're constantly being inundated with this demand that COVID is causing for us... We need more substitutes right now. So, we're focused on trying to come in from the community to fill those vacancies for people who are sick... You can't keep on with this kind of a situation and not have it wear people down. And that comment is one that's out of frustration. We're constantly being inundated with this demand that COVID is causing for us," said Moore.
GFPS says they are constantly looking at salaries and assessing their budget to see what they can do to compensate their employees.
Moore tells Montana Right Now they're meeting frequently with teachers union representatives about concerns and if anyone has a concern they can bring it to those representatives, HR, or himself and they will work on a solution.
