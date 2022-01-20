Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Little Belt Mountains in Cascade and Meagher Counties, including the United States Highway 89 corridor from Belt to White Sulphur Springs. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&