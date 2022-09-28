GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department and the Great Falls Public School District addressed the recent school threats within the Electric City.
In the last three days, there have been three different incidents that occurred within the district.
Monday, a student pull a fire alarm at Great Falls High as well as a different student air drop an image saying they were going to shoot up the school.
Tuesday, GFHS went into a lockdown after a student assaulted staff members
Wednesday, a heavier police presence was around schools in the district after a photo started circulating online with threats of a school shooting; luckily, this threat was determined to be unfounded and police say the photo on social media is not specific to any school or even Great Falls or Cascade County.
While none of these incidents are related, it still has parents on edge when they send their kids to school.
GFPD and GFPS held a press conference to talk about the incidents and say that anyone, student or adult, that threatens our kids will be held accountable.
"Well, in circumstances there could be two approaches on this. There can be criminal consequences if it falls into that realm. Particularly if it's a disorderly issue; the school resources are dealing with those things as we need to. But there is also the potential for school consequences; which the school district and the school board and administration will deal with appropriately in those circumstances," said Captain Doug Otto with GFPD.
According to the district policy, disciplinary measures include suspension, community service, expulsion, and more.
"To the very best of our ability, trying to preserve the scantily of those school classrooms and school environments," said Tom Moore, superintendent for GFPS.
