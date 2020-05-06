Becky Nelson with Great Falls Public Schools has confirmed that graduation will go on at the Four Seasons Arena at Montana Expo Park.
However, in an effort to continue social distancing, parents and family members will not be allowed inside with seniors. Instead, live streaming options will be available.
Graduation times and dates are as follows:
-CM Russell High School: May 29th, 6:30pm
-Paris Gibson Education Center: May 30th, 10:30am
-Great Falls High School: May 30th, 2:00pm
Be sure to check back in with Montana Right Now for more information on live streaming options.