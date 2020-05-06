Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED ABOVE 5500 FEET. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 7 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, CASCADE AND JUDITH BASIN ABOVE 5500 FEET IN THE LITTLE BELT MOUNTAINS. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&