GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Returning to school has taken on a new meaning and has given parents a different set of worries for parents amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
And the decision on what learning looks like for the fall of 2021 is in the hands of the Great Falls Public School Board.
On August 9, 2021, at 5:30 P.M., the board of trustees will be meeting to talk about the 2021/2022 school year as school starts in 16 days on August 25.
According to the meeting agenda, there will be a superintendent report discussing the reopening plan and COVID-19 procedures.
Montana Right Now was told there will be a vote on a number of policies including student safety.
In last month’s meeting minutes, superintendent Tom Moore said he has received many questions about the district’s plans and he is continuing to monitor the community's infection rate - but overall plans will be made in August.
Now, while returning to full-time in-person learning can be a looming question, we will have a reporter at the school board meeting and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.