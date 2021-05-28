GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Memorial Day weekend is a time of celebration for the Great Falls Public School district as they are returning to a sense of normalcy with in-person graduation ceremonies.

Superintendent Tom Moore says staff, families, and students are all excited to celebrate graduation in a more traditional way.

"That's kind of the capstone event for us, that's what we look forward to. Our students have worked through their years at school here from pre-school all the way through high school. And so, it's end game for us and we're looking forward to doing that in a more normal situation this year," said Moore.

The number of people in attendance has changed throughout the years, but COVID-19 made the district limit it to the lowest they've ever seen.

"It used to be, a long time ago, we had 5 people that were allowed per graduate when we had them in the school auditoriums or in the school gyms. Then when we moved to the four seasons, we opened it up to anybody who wanted to come. So we went form 5 to no limit to 2 last year to 15 this year so it's more of a return to normal," said Assistant Superintendent of 7-12, Heather Hoyer.

GFPS says this is a large setting with a lot of people, so they're asking you to be mindful.

"We're suggesting that people sit in their family groups and physically distance to the degree they can which it's in the four seasons arena so there is plenty of room for that number of people. And then we're encouraging them to wear masks and use good sanitation and hygiene and if they're not feeling well please don't come," said Moore.

All graduations will be at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Sunday and Monday.

Hoyer says if you have to miss it, it will be live streamed on the districts Facebook Page.

"It's a huge community function, I don't want to start our summers with a bunch of contact tracing and quarantines. That's not the way you want to start your graduation. So, do what we need to do and we'll all come together and cheer at the end, it'll be wonderful," said Hoyer.

GFPS Principals have been working with the Montana Expo Park to put together this ceremony allowing kids and families to be there.

"We're proud of them and excited to celebrate that on Sunday and Monday," said Moore.