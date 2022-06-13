GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week, you'll want to book it to the Paris Gibson Education Center Gym as it will be filled with free library and text books.
The book giveaway is from 12:00-6:00 P.M. June 14-16 and the district asks that you park in the lot by the football field and come in he south gym doors.
Reading is goof for everyone, not just children and according to the young readers foundation, reading can help with:
- Improving vocabulary
- Better comprehension
- Developing critical thinking skills
- Improving memory
- Improving results at school
- Improving analytical skills
- Building confidence
- Help you socialize
- Broaden horizons
- Improve writing skills
- Improve focus and concentration
- Make you more empathetic
- Develop emotions
- Build Leaders
- Learn at your own pace
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.