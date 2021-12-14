GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Great Falls Public Schools is already looking ahead to the new year and considering a change to its mask policy for elementary school students after the holidays.
This proposal comes one month after GFPD updated its mask policy for middle and high school students keeping mask requirements only in place at elementary schools.
Since the first day of school, young students have been required to mask up, but in a couple of weeks there's a chance hallways will look a little different.
"Anything above a 10% positivity rate is in the high range, and now we're down I think to seven and we'll start to move down into that moderate range," Superintendent Tom Moore said.
With the school district reporting a steady decline in new COVID cases GFPS is finally looking to switch things up in 2022.
Superintendent Moore says this decision is based on more than low numbers.
"It's no secret that there are folks that are not really happy about being told or asked to wear a mask. So, being able to manage and administrate a requirement or mandate like this under these circumstances has been trying and difficult," he said.
Since October, the county has increased its vaccinated population by a few percentage points now sitting at 53%, and while numbers are heading in the right direction, Moore says they're still keeping a close eye on the situation and asking everyone to be as safe as possible.
"When people are in close quarters and they're working closely together and they can't facilitate that six-foot distancing, and if they're going to work together for more than fifteen minutes at a time, then we highly recommend that people wear a mask," he said.
Superintendent Moore says they will have more conversations on this topic and announce their final plan come next week.