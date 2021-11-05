GFPS mask mandate subject to change

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - COVID cases in Cascade County have been on a steady decline the past few weeks, but Great Falls Public Schools are currently still mandating that everyone wear a mask.
As of Friday night, Great Falls Public Schools have 54 active COVID cases.
If the transmission rates continue to drop… GFPS would be looking at lowering mask guidelines in accordance with their current mandates.
However, Superintendent Tom Moore says the school board is considering a change to the system.
“But we are also considering some policy changes that will allow for us to be a little more fluid in those decisions,” Tom Moore said.
It is unclear what these changes will be, but Moore said this decision is not related to the county’s current COVID trends.
The school board will meet on Monday to discuss current COVID cases and mandates.
The meeting will take place at 5:30 pm.