GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School District has been named one of the best communities for music education in the nation by NAMM for the 11th year in a row.
GFPS always has something exciting happening in the music classrooms starting at pre-school and going all the way through high school.
The award winning music programs continue to build on the strong musical traditions that have been a cornerstone in the district since 1896.
"Our teachers are just as motivated as students like me and they want you to succeed," said Onika Gray, a junior at CMR High School.
The district music programs focus on building students who are able to communicate and express themselves musically.
"It's at the core of what we do, which I think is really important. That we value music just as much as we value all of the other subjects that we teach. We're very proud of that fact and that the arts are at the center of what we want to do for kids, to give them a complete and holistic education," said Dusty Molyneaux, music and arts supervisor for the district.
Gray is 16 and she first started playing a musical instrument (the flute) in 3rd grade - fast forward to now and she can play 5 different instruments.
"It takes drive to want to me good at your instrument, and my teachers, they've really helped me stay motivated as well as my private lesson teachers," said Gray.
She tells Montana Right Now, music will always be a part of her life.
"I am looking into music education, I'm not sure what I want to do after high school - but I know I want to stick with music," said Gray.
GFPS is just one of only 738 districts in the nation that was named one of the best communities for music education and is the only district in Montana to be celebrated.
"Music is for everybody. We pride ourselves on that in Great Falls, it's not an elite thing and we want to make opportunities available for all of our kids," said Molyneaux.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, GFPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
Research into music education demonstrates educational, cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music.
According to a press release sent about the award, after two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school, but also to attend college as well.
The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. The foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.