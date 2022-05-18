Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations in excess of 6 inches possible, mainly above 4000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially on US Hwy 89 from Armington Junction to White Sulphur Springs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, are possible. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Blaine, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Hill, Liberty and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&