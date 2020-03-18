GREAT FALLS- Free meals are being offered by the Great Falls Public Schools for any child under 18-years-old.
Beginning March 18, free meals for breakfast and lunch will be served at the following locations:
Valley View Elementary, 900 Avenue A Northwest, from 11:00 am to 11:20 am
Riverview Elementary, 100 Smelter Avenue Northwest, from 11:30 am to 11:50 am
Carter Park, 611 3rd Street South, from 12:10 pm to 12:30 pm
Rhodes Park, 812 Central Avenue West, from 11:00 am to 11:20 am
West Elementary, 1205 1st Avenue Northwest, from 11:25 am to 11:45 am
West Kiwanis Park, 723 1st Avenue Northwest from 11:50 am to 12:10 pm
Whittier Elementary, 305 8th Street North, from 11:00 am to 11:15 am
Cameron Center, 408 2nd Avenue South, 11:20 am to 11:35 am
Great Falls High, 1900 2nd Avenue South from 11:45 am to 12:05 pm
Paris Gibson Education Center, 2400 Central Avenue, from 12:15 pm to 12:30 pm
Giant Springs Elementary, 520 32nd Street North, from 11:00 am to 11:20 am
Mountain View Elementary, 3420 15th Avenue South, from 11:35 am to 11:55 am
Sunnyside Elementary, 1800 19th Street South, from 12:10 pm to 12:20 pm
Morningside Elementary, 4119 7th Avenue North, from 11:00 am to 11:15 am
Lewis and Clark Elementary, 3800 1st Avenue South from 11:50 am t0 12:05 pm
Loy Elementary, 501 57th Street North, from 12:10 pm to 12:25 pm