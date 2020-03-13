GREAT FALLS - On the education side of things, the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) is asking K-12 schools statewide to prepare now for any possible coronavirus-related school closures.
This comes after school district leaders met up last night to talk about updates surrounding the virus. In a letter sent out Friday morning, Great Falls Public School Superintendent Tom Moore writes that a potential closure depends on what direction they get from health and state officials.
Moving forward, GFPS has suspended all out-of-state travel plans for staff and student groups while limiting non-essential travelling in the state.
While no concrete details are available yet, Moore explained that the district is preparing online and low-tech learning options for staff and students to continue lessons in the case of a shut down.
On top of that, GFPS has also cancelled and postponed all of their large events until at least March 27. This includes, but isn't limited to, concerts, art shows and athletic competitions under the district's sponsorship.
Reporters did try reaching out to the district for more information, but no one could speak on camera since they were busy all day with meetings.
If you're worried about your kids not receiving school meals during a possible closure, OPI’s waiver request to the US Dept. of Agriculture to make meal deliveries possible has since been approved. However, OPI’s Communications Director Dylan Klapmeier said implementation of deliveries may differ between school districts.