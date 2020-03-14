GREAT FALLS- During a press conference Saturday, Superintendent Tom Moore said they are preparing staff to provide distance learning in the event of an extended school closure.
Moore said they are making sure they’re prepared for potential school closures but are also working to stop it before it becomes necessary.
Facilities are being cleaned, Moore saying they are making sure custodians have the supplies and materials to sanitize schools.
GFPS has also canceled or postponed large gatherings they have sponsored.
Moore also said that students who are at risk with health issues will be treated accordingly.
In the event of an extended school closure, schools are preparing distance learning and child care options.
Students who are isolated on quarantine or in the event of school closure will still be distributed meals if needed.
The schools will be monitoring what health officials tell them and watch what others are doing along with the attendance pattern of staff and students Moore said.