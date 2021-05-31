GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools are out on June 4, 2021 and this year has been difficult from the start with wearing masks, social distancing and remote learning.

We sat down with Superintendent Tom Moore to take a look on how the coronavirus impacted the district.

"The kids do so well with the masks, it's kind of shocking. In our special education they've done really well, most students are very compliant," GFPS Lead Nurse Erica Harp said.

Since March of 2020, GFPS has been in constant contact with the Cascade County Health Department and other health officials around Montana.

GFPS has been following national guidelines to keep students safe.

The district has also hired licensed professional nurses to work in the schools to help with health and safety.

Twice a month GFPS has school board meetings to keep up to date on guidelines and data surrounding the pandemic.

But from masks, to hand sanitizer, to one-way hallways - one thing Moore says GFPS wanted to give parents the option to choose and it was successful.

"You know the thing we tried to do this year was to provide options for parents, students, and teachers by giving them the ability to be remote and stay home... As things progressed and got a little better in terms of infection rates and so forth, we've seen a large number of students returning to face to face in our schools," Moore said.

"We've had teachers' step up, we had students and families who stepped up and met us half way and I believe we had a very successful program this year," Heather Hoyer, assistant superintendent and Ruth Uecker, elementary assistant superintendent, said.

Moore says while the issue is complicated, they are doing the best they can to serve students, faculty, and the community by maintaining health and safety standards to help everyone get through the pandemic.

When we sat down with Moore, he said in the fall they help to relax some of these protocols, but it will all depend on what happens over the summer.

GFPS will have more information on this in late July or earlier August.