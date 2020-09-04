Earlier this week 2 kids in Great Falls were abducted from their school by their non-custodial mother.
Now the Great Falls Public School district is stressing communication.
“That’s the key to protecting children and keeping them safe," said Tom Moore, Superintendent of GFPS.
Moore says GFPS works closely with the Great Falls Police Department and the Department of Family Services to make children's safety a top priority.
“We’re in this thing together. There are agencies and entities that are responsible for watching over children in schools and DPHHS, DFS is responsible for watching over children as far as agencies and entities and we take that responsibility seriously," said Moore.
GFPS stresses how important it is for parents to give the school updated paperwork. Saying it makes a huge difference for the district if there is ever an emergency.
“And we work very hard to try and communicate with parents that at the beginning of each school year in particular if there has been any change in information please let us know and get that information to us… Because if there is an emergency at the school, we need to reach parents or guardians quickly," said Moore.
Moore says if they don't have legal paperwork or documentation saying not to release kids to their biological parents, they will.
“So it’s the responsibility of the parents and/or the agency, you know the custodial care to communicate that with the school," said Moore.
GFPS realizes situations change and sometimes it's quickly. So, it's important they are notified as soon as possible.
“And that’s the ultimate thing, trying to keep our children safe and secure when they’re in our care. And that’s a huge responsibility and that’s something we all have to own," said Moore.
DPHHS says they are working with GFPS to review the incident together to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
However, both believe this was an isolated incident.