GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public Schools is reporting two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Great Falls High School.
The Cascade City-County Health Department notified GFPS of the positives.
The GFPS nursing team and administrators are working with the Health Department staff to complete the contact tracing process.
Classrooms and the building at Great Falls High are being sanitized over the holiday week GFPS says.
School will go on as usual on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Great Falls High School as of the writing of this article.
GFPS is asking parents, staff and students to monitor their health and wellbeing each day, and if you are feeling sick or showing any flu-like symptoms to stay home from school and contact your healthcare provider.