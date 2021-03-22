GFPS School Board to decide on proposed second levy

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Public School Board will meet Monday night to decide the future of a proposed second levy that could yield your vote down the line. Board members say the money could help boost student achievement and academic success in the wake of the Coronavirus.
According to GFPS Business Director Brian Patrick, proposed figures are currently listed at $54,322.86 for elementary school funding and $415,070.60 for Great Falls high schools. Levy money would come from local property taxes. Right now it’s unclear if rates would increase.
The board evaluated expenses, revenue, enrollment numbers, and student success rates over this past year at a meeting last week to determine whether a levy would make sense.
Budget Committee Chair Kim Skornogoski says we're coming off of a successful fiscal year, and we must keep it up.
"Because the levy passed last year, which brought us up to the top of the cap in elementary and because of the federal COVID dollars coming in, our financial picture is certainly stronger than it has been in my years on the board,” Skornogoski said.
Monday’s public meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in the Aspen Room at GFPS District Offices. The School Board is expected to vote at the end. If passed, voters would then need to officially approve before the levy could go into effect for the 2021-2022 school year.