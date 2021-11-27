GFPS set to purchase duplex for teacher housing

GREAT FALLS, Mont.- Like many other places, Great Falls continues to struggle with affordable housing but for school teachers, Great Falls Public Schools is working to make finding a place for them to live, easier.
After much consideration, GFPS is finally turning their dreams into a reality and purchasing a new property so staff can have a place to stay.
Great Falls Public Schools was approached with an opportunity to purchase a duplex near Whittier Elementary School and now it will be used for teacher housing.
Whittier is a smaller space with little playground area and parking, but this investment could be exactly what the school needs.
"Looking at it long-term it always makes sense for us to have property that is close to Whittier whether it's for playground space or teacher parking. They currently park a couple of blocks away and walk to the school," said Brian Patrick, director of business operations.
This year GFPS has hired a lot of new school teachers but they've been struggling to find affordable housing.
The duplex is being purchased at $290,000 and the district plans to have it paid off within 14 years.
"I think the plan is to use the rent money to pay back what we paid in the purchase of the property and then at that point where it's paid off by the rent money they can make decisions then on appropriate use whether to continue to rent it or do something else with the property."
The property can only take in two large families if need be but, who's to say this new purchase couldn't branch off into something much bigger.
"If we don't own the property, it's pretty tough to do that and if you're a landlord you want to be able to get the most you can out of your property, and I think all landlords probably understand that teachers are good renters so hopefully we can work with landlords and it'll be a win-win situation."
There are two current renters living in the duplex but once they move out, Patrick says that space will be open for teachers to rent.