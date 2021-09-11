GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools shared an update on COVID-19 numbers in local schools Friday.

According to the update, Sunnyside and Valley View elementary schools have zero total cases of COVID-19.

Reported cases for the other elementary schools in the Electric City include:

  • 1 at Skyline
  • 5 at Chief Joseph
  • 5 at Giant Springs
  • 3 at Lewis & Clark
  • 6 at Lincoln
  • 4 at Loy
  • 2 at Meadow Lark
  • 2 at Morningside
  • 3 at Mountain View
  • 1 at Riverview
  • 2 at Sacajawea
  • 5 at West

The following are the reported COVID-19 cases at the middle schools and high schools as well as for Paris Gibson Education Center:

  • 7 at East Middle School
  • 10 at North Middle School
  • 20 at CMR High School
  • 25 at Great Falls High School
  • 1 at Paris Gibson Education Center

