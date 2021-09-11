GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools shared an update on COVID-19 numbers in local schools Friday.
According to the update, Sunnyside and Valley View elementary schools have zero total cases of COVID-19.
Reported cases for the other elementary schools in the Electric City include:
- 1 at Skyline
- 5 at Chief Joseph
- 5 at Giant Springs
- 3 at Lewis & Clark
- 6 at Lincoln
- 4 at Loy
- 2 at Meadow Lark
- 2 at Morningside
- 3 at Mountain View
- 1 at Riverview
- 2 at Sacajawea
- 5 at West
The following are the reported COVID-19 cases at the middle schools and high schools as well as for Paris Gibson Education Center:
- 7 at East Middle School
- 10 at North Middle School
- 20 at CMR High School
- 25 at Great Falls High School
- 1 at Paris Gibson Education Center