GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Many parents are upset with the Great Falls Public School District after they feel the district withheld information on a school threat at CMR last week.
Montana Right Now had the chance to sit down with Superintendent Tom Moore and were able to ask him many of the same questions parents had.
One of the biggest questions parents are asking is why were they not given any information when the supposed threat happened.
"The point is there wasn't a threat. A perceived threat or a substantiated threat on Thursday or Friday at CMR. They investigated and it didn't seem to the administration that there was a plausible threat, so there was nothing to inform parents or the community about," said Moore.
Over the weekend, rumors began to spread online.
GFPS shared what the Great Falls Police Department posted about the investigation and then on Sunday, Dec. 5, more information came to light.
"Then that prompted two more people to come forward and say 'well I heard this' and 'I saw that'. So, we responded by saying 'okay, we need to investigate further than. New information has come forward tonight'. That's when it came forward, was Sunday night. So, we called the student and his parents and said you need to stay home from school tomorrow while we investigate this new information... Those two posts that came in were unsubstantiated rumor," said Moore.
The district spent all days investigating this situation and while it may not seem like they know what they're doing - they actually do this stuff more often than you think.
"We have routine investigations in middle and high schools across this district on a weekly basis. If you ever walked through a middle school or went on a playground and listen to children playing, unfortunately, they watch television, their older peers, and they see whatever media and they use threats and terminology that gets them into trouble... And to what degree does the community want to know we're investigating those threats. Because we could probably have a public service announcement everyday in the middle schools and high schools that our administrators, counselors, teachers, and SRO's are talking to somebody about saying something to someone else about beating them up, punching them, shooting them, stabbing them," said Moore.
Overall, Moore understands what parents are thinking.
"I get that parents are concerned and they want to know. I do too. As a grandparent, as a grandpa, a dad, and as a husband of a teacher, I want to know if there is a potential or plausible threat in my kids or my family's schools," said Moore.
Keeping our schools safe is one of his top priorities.
"That's my prayer every morning before I come to work that our schools would be protected. And that we wouldn't have a major crisis like that to deal with. And unfortunately it's the world that we live in. Communicating in a timely manner to our community when we have accurate and reliable information are promises that we will do that," said Moore.