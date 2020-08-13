GREAT FALLS- Superintendent Tom Moore gave an update on what the opening of Great Falls’ schools will look like when students go back in less than two weeks.
Public schools in Great Falls are set to open to students August 26, and during a Facebook Live Thursday, Moore said about 12% of students in the school district are learning remotely.
High school students who chose to do remote learning and have signed up for certain classes however will be on a hybrid schedule according to Moore, due to certain classes not working well over virtual learning, like welding and orchestra.
For the rest who are attending in-person classes, screening will be taking place to keep an eye on student’s health, and after the governor updated the state’s mask order Wednesday, students will also be required to wear face coverings.
Moore said in their initial opening plan, a mask protocol was in place recommending students, staff and visitors wear masks, however, now they will be required by the state order.
Students will be taught in counseling about why we wear masks, Moore adding that they do not want to have to police mask-wearing.
GFPS will be making accommodations such as using face shields and partitions on a case by case basis to those with health concerns.
More than social distancing will be done in schools as well Moore said, with masks being required, sanitizing of areas and students being kept in cohort groups together throughout the day to decrease the size of contact to the entire student body.
Which schools and the size of those schools will play a factor of arrival and dismissal of students from school too More said, with principals working out plans and protocols for handling those times safely.
The HANDS program will give an update next Thursday, however, Moore mentioned they believe there will be a HANDS program offered with strict guidelines in terms of health and safety monitoring.
The Montana High School Association will meet Thursday to discuss what fall sports will look like in AA cities as well.
As of the writing of this article, Moore said they are following a guidance document send in July saying fall sports could happen in schools under phase 2 reopening, and that they are proceeding under the mindset that there will be fall sports.
Guidance from Thursdays MHSA meeting will come out either Thursday or Friday according to Moore, and fall sports practice begins Thursday and Friday in the community.
Masks will not be required for sports, however, they will be required for recess and PE due to concern over physical distancing and the size of groups.