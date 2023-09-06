GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The US Department of Education is allowing the state of Montana to waive standardized testing for this school year and according to Senator Jon Tester, Montana is the only state in the nation with this waiver.
So we spoke with the Great Falls Public School District to learn their thoughts on this change.
GFPS says this testing waiver is giving more control to local educators, communities, and parents while also implementing new assessments throughout the school year to track students knowledge.
"The state of Montana has been working for two years now. This is their second year on something called M.A.S.T., which stands for Montana Alternate Student Testing," said Rachel Cutler, elementary curriculum coordinator for GFPS.
The M.A.S.T assessments (also called test-lits), are where school districts will give 5 shorter tests throughout the year to track academic knowledge of students so teachers can get results back in a timely manner.
"Now as a teacher, if it's October and i know my students don't understand the concept of fractions, I have the rest of the year to be able to work with them on that, and that's really the advantage," said Culter.
The M.A.S.T testing questions are put together by educators throughout the Treasure State and they align with what educators are teaching throughout the year.
"It's a short 15 to 20 minutes a couple times a year. And there isn't that that test anxiety or that pressure that students can sometimes feel when you're so focused on something such as a standardized test for days on end," said Cutler.
Cutler tells NonStop Local that this change is heading in the right direction because there is so much that can't be measured with a standardized test.
"I think it's much more reflective of the process of life and the skills that they'll need moving forward in their careers," said Cutler.
The first M.A.S.T test will be given in October for GFPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.