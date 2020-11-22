GREAT FALLS- Great Falls Public School Superintendent Tom Moore announced Sunday that teacher and coach, Ken Maddox, has passed away.
According to Moore, Maddox passed away in his home.
“[Ken] was a mentor for many staff and students in our district and community for approximately 40 years. The staff and community of East Middle School and Great Falls Public Schools share our sincerest condolences and ask that you remember Kenny's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve this loss!” Moore wrote.
The GFPS Crisis Team will be available to parents, students and staff in the coming days.
You can contact East Middle School at 268-6500 to arrange for a time to visit with a counselor or arrange for a personal and confidential phone call. Counselors will be available the week of November 23rd.
Moore also says more information will be coming in the next few days about the wishes and needs of Maddox’s family.