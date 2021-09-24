GREAT FALLS, Mont. - For the last week, Great Falls Public Schools have been celebrating American Indian Heritage Day by education young students on Native American Culture.
According to Dugan Coburn, director of the Indian Education Department with GFPS, one in six students in the district are Native American.
"It's such a huge part of our history. Everything from learning about the buffalo hides, the tipi, you know it's such a part that needs to be celebrated and kids need to be educated about it. It shouldn't be a missing piece of Montana culture and history," said Loy Elementary School counselor, Montana Johnson.
From Sept. 20 through next week, students from different schools in the Electric City are gathering around one of 22 different tipi's set up in the district to learn about the history of the tipi, how it's put together, and how it's evolved.
"We're not just the people that were in the books from the old days. We're still here. I like to talk to them, they ask me and I'll say we start with the dog days of hauling our tipi's around with dogs, then we get horses, and now I use my truck and that we're still here and doing this," said Coburn.
Montana Right Now was able to talk with one 4th grader at Loy whos says she's excited her friends are learning about her culture.
"I like that they're learning about like how Native Americans lived, and what they used to live, and how they used bison," said Braeleigh.
She even taught us some history as we asked her how they use bison.
"Well, we used it in all different ways. We used it how we use blankets, we used it for like holding stuff, we used it for like clothing, and we used it for our tipi's," said Braeleigh.
Coburn encourages the public to come check out the tipi's and learn more about Native American Culture.