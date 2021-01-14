GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools announced due to COVID-19 related issues, the cross-town sub-varsity boys’ basketball games scheduled for Thursday afternoon/evening have been postponed.
The varsity game will be played as scheduled at 7:00 pm tip-off in the CMR field house.
GFPS says the athletic department will work with the basketball programs, building administration and officials to reschedule the sub-varsity games at a later date.
The spectator policy will remain as two guests per athlete/coach participating in the varsity game as well GFPS says.
Games affected are as follows:
Frosh- Scheduled for 4:15 pm in the Aux. Gym- POSTPONED
Soph- Scheduled for 4:00 pm in the Field House- POSTPONED
JV- Scheduled for 5:30 pm in the Field House- POSTPONED