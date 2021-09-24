Great Falls -After a recent rise in COVID 19 cases across the county, Great Falls Public School Board has decided to require all students, staff and visitors to Great Falls Public Schools to wear masks in school and at all school events.
Cascade City/County Health Department is reporting a 12.7% positivity rate as positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout the county and the schools.
Based on the school district’s policy, when community transmission rates reach this point, we will implement some additional health and safety protocols, to include mask requirements.
The policy goes into effect starting Monday, September 27th.
In a press release sent to Montana Right Now, GFPS says they'll also be limiting access to school facilities by outside groups for the next few weeks.
Student activities will continue as scheduled this week, however there will be mask requirements when students and coaches are in close proximity. Additionally, through the weekend the spectators are asked to wear masks at all athletic events. Monday they will be required.