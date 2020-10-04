GREAT FALLS- As of October 2, there are 31 active COVID-19 cases in the Great Falls Public School District.
Great Falls Public Schools says will start to update the community on COVID-19 cases in schools, and attempt to keep the numbers updated on a daily basis.
Cases will be updated by school and the total number of active cases confirmed by GFPS nursing staff in conjunction with the county health department.
The updates will be on the GFPS website at the end of each workday, Monday through Friday, by school district office staff.
You can visit the GFPS website here for the Friday, October 2 update.
The following are the number of positive COVID-19 cases by school according to GFPS:
Skyline Early Learning Center 0
Chief Joseph Elementary 0
Giant Springs Elementary 0
Lewis & Clark Elementary 2
Lincoln Elementary 0
Longfellow Elementary 1
Loy Elementary 1
Meadow Lark Elementary 2
Morningside Elementary 0
Mountain View Elementary 0
Riverview Elementary 2
Sacajawea Elementary 0
Sunnyside Elementary 1
Valley View Elementary 0
Whittier Elementary 1
West Elementary 1
East Middle School 5
North Middle School 1
C.M. Russell High School 9
Great Falls High School 4
Paris Gibson Education Center 1