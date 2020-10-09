GREAT FALLS - Great Falls Public Schools are working hard to keep COVID-19 out of the classroom, and they're doing what they can to be transparent in those efforts.
The district took it upon themselves to update parents daily on the active COVID-19 cases.
“We’ve taken that responsibility on here in the school district. And our nurses working in conjunction with our student services director, were able to put together a reporting system," said GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore.
You can find the active COVID-19 cases updated daily Monday-Friday on the GFPS website.
“I just feel it’s transparent and communicating better what the situation is better in our schools," said Moore.
As we see cases rising daily across the state, the district is seeing something else.
“We’ve seen a downtick this week in the number of COVID positive cases. And the number of faculty and students that have had to be on quarantine. So, we’re getting a little bit of relief this week," said Moore.
Now that school has started, I asked More what keeps him up at night.
“Just the overall concern of how everybody is doing psychologically and mentally. Are their needs being met? If we go to school closure, there’s another set of concerns and worries we have when we close schools down. So, there’s a lot of things we think about and worry about in the evenings when we get down with the fray of the day so to speak," said Moore.
Moore did tell me the schools will continue cleaning and doing whatever they need to do to keep everyone safe and healthy in the classroom.