GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Public Schools urged caution on social media Wednesday after getting reports of a scam involving one group who claim they’re supporting district-wide sports programs through merchandise sales.
A school resource officer at CMR High reportedly first heard about the incident after a supposed firm named ‘Sports Media Marketing’ called a local business asking for sponsorships.
“We were alerted to that and just wanted to make sure that we got the message out to the public,” said GFPS Athletics Director Mike Henneberg. GFPS went online in response, saying this ‘firm’ was not affiliated with the district and didn’t have permission for any fundraising.
“These outside companies have not received approval to conduct these activities and use our team names, our likenesses, our colors in any way, shape or form,” said Henneberg.
While scams like this are few and far between, Henneberg tells Montana Right Now he made the post to get a head start on protecting the district, its community supporters and their relationship with each other.
”Our local supporters aren’t getting what they’re hoping to out of the deal. You know, this is a scam of some sorts where somebody’s making money and it’s not going to support any of our programs,” said the athletics director.
Plus, he says GFPS keeps their fundraisers local, encouraging mindfulness for any business owners who get these calls from unfamiliar or out-of-state phone numbers.
“That should raise a red flag… and they should be a little bit hesitant,” said Henneberg.
If you’re wondering whether a fundraiser is official, you can contact the district or their athletics program directly at (406) 268-6083.