GREAT FALLS- As Cascade County sees its own spike in coronavirus cases, Great Falls Public Schools wrote an open letter to the city’s citizens asking them to band together in protecting everyone from the virus’ spread.
In the document, Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore stresses the need for more unity, urging everyone to follow guidance from health officials.
With some postponed events and quarantine efforts forcing staff, teachers and students to switch between physical classes and online learning, Moore says the pandemic hasn’t been easy.
“Our faculty and our staff is overwhelmed right now, our teachers are,” Moore said. “Because they’ve got kids coming and going from the school system, they got kids that are remote, and they’re stressing about how our children are doing.”
In the open letter, Moore lists seven things people can do to slow the virus down.
These include typical guidelines like hand-washing and mask-wearing, voluntarily limiting time spent with others, and finding creatively safe ways of running businesses.
“COVID is being spread in those environments where we’re gathering in close proximity to one another, not utilizing safe (social distancing) practices,” Moore said.
Moore tells us that taking these measures now can help ease pressure on healthcare facilities struggling to meet demand
”They are overworked, they’re taxed, they’re frustrated, and I wanted to appeal to the sense that we need to do this for the right reasons, not because we’re gonna get fined or afraid that we’re gonna get shut down,” Moore said.
Moore says GFPS may only consider a district shut-down if local health facilities get too overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.
“I don’t want to see (students) learning interrupted any more than it has been, but if the spread of covid continues and we continue to see this increase in numbers, then we’re gonna have to be forced to shut down.”
As the fall session goes on Moore tells us GFPS will do what they can to give students as normal of a school year as possible.