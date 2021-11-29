GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Shopping at thrift stores can be a great way to find amazing deals, but in the Electric City the Great Falls Rescue Mission Thrift Store will shut its doors on Dec. 15.
Seven years ago in November of 2014, they opened their doors.
Jim McCormick, executive director for the mission, says it takes a lot of money to keep the thrift store up and running.
"It was just time to say thank you and enough is enough. We'll look for a different avenue to provide for those in need," said McCormick.
The store had many functions but it primarily serves to provide training and work opportunities to those who are in the rescue mission recovery programs and other residents.
"We're going to try and provide to those in need the only way that we really can and that's through a donation center," said McCormick.
This donation center will only have clothes and shoes but it will provide training opportunities for those at the mission.
"We'll still have them sorting by size and by gender and all that type of thing. So, they can figure out and get a job in a retail environment and have some of that background behind them," said McCormick.
McCormick says this is an emotional time because this was his project from the start.
"It's going to be hard; We've enjoyed the thrift store and having it. And with the thrift store being somewhat of a financial drain, we had to do something. So, what we're trying to do is keep focused on what we mainly do and that's take care of people in need," he said.
The donation center will be available for residents and those in the community who are in need but don't want to stay at the mission.
You can still donate your clothes and shoes by bringing them to the Cameron Family Center until the donation center opens.