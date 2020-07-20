Right now an online contest is being held where people are posting their very own Ecto Ones in hopes to be a part of this year’s Ecto calendar.
Two years ago the Calgary Ghostbusters decided they wanted to find a way to bring busters together all while giving back to the community.
This idea spawned the Ecto calendar named after the original Ghostbusters car the Ecto 1. Ghostbusters from all around share pictures of their Ecto vehicles with the hope of earning one of the coveted spots on the calendar.
“It’s so much fun I mean people all the time will be like hey it’s the Ghostbusters and it brings me so much joy to see people having fun with it and to be driving around and kids will scream and smile and grown adults will scream and smile it’s just so much fun," said James Bamfield, Ghostbuster
Being able to share his passion with the community drives Bamfield to keep pushing new additions to his Ecto One and it’s safe to say he ain't afraid of no ghosts.
You can vote for the next Ecto Ones to be featured and all the money from calendar sales will be donated to charity.