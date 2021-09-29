GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Giant Springs State Park is hosting a fall cornhole tournament on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The tournament will start at 1:30 pm on Oct. 9 and spectators are welcome to watch, cheer on their favorite team and spend an afternoon relaxing and grilling out in the park’s picnic area.
Teams of all ages are invited to compete in the tournament.
The tournament will be comprised of 12 teams entered on a first-come, first-served basis.
To register your team, you are asked to contact the ranger station in the park at 406-727-1212.
The top three teams from the winner’s tournament and the top two teams from the loser’s tournament will be awarded prizes.
Participants should dress for the weather, and are asked to bring their own food, drinks and a good attitude.
The event is weather-dependent and may be canceled due to rain, smoke, or snow. Pets are welcome at the event but must be leashed at all times.