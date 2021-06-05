GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Volunteers are being sought for land improvements in Giant Springs State Park on June 6 and June 12.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said in a release earlier projects in the park during May drew an enthusiastic response from volunteers, and park managers are hoping to continue those efforts to upcoming work dates.

The first event is a noxious weed pull scheduled for June 6 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

“Noxious weeds are important to manage because their vigorous growth can limit or choke out more desirable plants,” FWP said.

Volunteers will meet at the Ranger Station and the park will supply materials.

According to FWP, the event will be moderately physically demanding with activities including bending, digging, and pulling.

The second event is a trail maintenance day scheduled for June 12t from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, to help prepare the trails for the busy summer season.

Volunteers are needed to work on several different areas with drainage issues, cutting back grass along the trail and repairing two portions of the trail where slumping occurred in 2020.

Participation in this event will require varying degrees of physical labor, including digging, bending, lifting, and use of trail tools according to FWP.

For more information on either event, you can call the Ranger Station at 406- 727-1212.