GREAT FALLS, Mont. – Incredible video is circulating social media that shows Giant Springs State Park looking like a frosty winter wonderland. If you look closely, the water is still flowing despite arctic air. That’s because Giant Springs water stays at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit.
Montana’s most visited state park is coated with icy and snow, and North America’s largest natural water springs never turn solid. 156,000,000 gallons flow each day. It takes almost 30 years for that water to trickle down from the Little Belt Mountains. Marisela Hazzard, Content Director of Great Falls Montana Tourism took a stroll through the freezing fog last week and says capturing the moment on video was magical.
"Walking through it and it was a little bit windy, not too much there are still some trees along the River's Edge Trail that block it. But the snowflakes or ice crystals were coming off the trees and it just looked beautiful,” Hazzard said.
Giant Springs is still open, but visitors must bundle up and be very careful along the icy paths. Wind chill is stronger along the water. You’ll also notice another beautiful product of Mother Nature if you visit over the next few weeks.
FWP Park Manager Alex Scholes explains another phenomenon that happens when the cold air hits the warmer water, "When it's -20 degrees outside and it hits that water it creates the fog. It covers everything all around it, all the trees, the frost, it really does look like a Winter Wonderland down there with the trees just covered in snow or frost even when sometimes the ground around it isn't,” Scholes said.
He explained how there is still plenty of wildlife in the park through winter. Fish are still swimming in the water, drawing huge flocks of hungry birds.
According to Scholes, the number of people visiting Giant Springs was up during warmer temperatures this winter.