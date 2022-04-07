GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The viewing bridge at Giant Springs State Park will see closures starting Monday, April 11.
Portions of the rock wall near the Giant Springs are being rehabilitated starting on April 11, and during this time, the bridge around the Giant Springs may be closed to visitors Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said.
Work is scheduled to continue through most of the summer.
Those at the park will be detoured off the sidewalk onto the grass around the worksite.
Visitors are asked to be mindful of any detour signage and utilize the upper River’s Edge trail near the railroad tracks during this time on their normal bike rides, runs or walks if possible.
“Maintaining the historical structures in the park will ensure that these important features will be around for future generations to enjoy,” FWP said.
You can find updates on the project on the Giant Springs State Park social media page here.
More information on the construction project can be found by contacting Park Manager Alex Sholes at alex.sholes@mt.gov or the call Giant Springs Ranger Station at 406-727-1212.
