Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND NORTHEASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 130 PM MDT, AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WAS CENTERED OVER BLACK EAGLE, OR NEAR GREAT FALLS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH INTO CHOUTEAU COUNTY. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS, FORT BENTON, BELT, BLACK EAGLE, HIGHWOOD, CARTER, FLOWEREE, PORTAGE, MALMSTROM AFB, STOCKETT, TRACY, VAUGHN, FIRST PEOPLES BUFFALO JUMP STATE PARK, CENTERVILLE, SHONKIN, ULM AND SAND COULEE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 267 AND 292. HIGHWAY 87 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 4 AND 46. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 4. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE IN THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.