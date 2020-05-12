GREAT FALLS - Parks, and rec is working on replacing the front half of the trail at Gibson Park as well as replacing the asphalt on the basketball courts.
But that is not all, they are also poring a brand new concrete slab next to the basketball courts that will be a new location for outdoor fitness equipment.
Parks and rec are also finishing up replacing about a mile of trail at elks view.
With money for these projects coming from a couple of different areas.
“It's really exciting to get these two trail projects going and getting them done, majority of the two trail projects and the basketball courts were through the park district with the help of some CDBG money and then the pad for the outdoor equipment is through the CDBG funding grant,” Steve Harrig, Parks and Rec Director.
The total cost for the two trails and the basketball courts came out to four-hundred and seventy-eight thousand dollars and the equipment project will be just over forty –three thousand.
The goal is for everything to be done and ready to go for the start of summer.