GREAT FALLS - To help keep the girl scouts safe like everything else they brought everything to a stop that also meant the in-store and door to door cookie sales.
But now as more stores and resources begin to reopen will the Girl Scouts also be able to get back to normal?
The short answer is yes but it will take time, safety not only for the scout troops but for families all across Montana remains the number one priority.
To help get through the times the Girl Scouts adapted adding new ways for the girls to earn badges keep learning new important skills.
“We have done some cool stuff with the girls virtually so they have still had some opportunities to work with us virtually and online to earn badges and to still get a little bit of a troop experience even though they can’t meet with their troops. We have Sea World giving the girls a live tour so we are still doing some fun things for the girls we are just halted during our cookie season which is our busiest season normally,” said Tiffany Thurston, Volunteer Support Manager for Girl Scouts Montana and Wyoming.
The girl scouts will be wearing proper p.p.e and will begin delivering any pre-made orders so you can be on the lookout for your favorite cookie treat.
They are still working out the in-store booths but the hope is to have everything back up as soon and as safely as possible.