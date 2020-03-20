GREAT FALLS - As a precaution against the coronavirus, the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming suspended its cookie program Friday, asking branches across the state to stop direct cookie deliveries and sales immediately until further notice.
For now, GSMW encourages girl scout troops to use an online program called ‘Girl Delivery on Digital Cookie’ to reach customers across Montana, as the group works on finding ways to sell cookies without meeting face-to-face with customers.
You can still make orders online, but troops will only make deliveries when it’s safe to do so in their community, according to GSMW.