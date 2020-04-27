'Give Great Falls' helps non-profit organizations around the electric city

GREAT FALLS- Non-profit organizations are receiving funds to help purchase any necessary resources, all thanks to a campaign called ‘Give Great Falls’.
This idea was brought about from the United Way, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and The Great Falls Community Foundation.
These three organizations kicked off 'Give Great Falls' last year and they say it’s already had a huge impact on the community.
Last year 'Give Great Falls' raised $10,000 for 42 different non-profits.
This fundraiser was not only made to benefit non-profit businesses financially but to also support one another by sharing resources.
Kali Tuckerman, who is a membership development director for the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, says that this is something many organizations need.
Tuckerman says, “These non-profits need us now more than ever because their losing money plus their need to help people is greater. It’s always important to help support but this year more than ever.”
When speaking with Alluvion Health, they said if they’re fortunate enough to receive donations, a lot of that money is going towards patient care.
Erin Merchant, who is marketing director at Alluvion, says, “Any donation we receive will go back to our patients and just helping patients where they’re at, expanding programs, meeting patent needs.”
But when Alluvion decided to join 'Give Great Falls' it was never just about financial support.
Merchant says that this allows them to inform people about their services and expand their business.
Merchant says, “We know that a lot of people don’t know even about the services that we offer or our mission. So we’re using this as an opportunity to spread the word and share our story.”
This donation campaign will be going on from April 2th-May 1st. If you're interested in donating to any specific non-profit organization you can head to the following link. https://www.givegreatfalls.org/