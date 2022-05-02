Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Lewistown Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for John Murphy, an 89 year old white male, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 158 pounds, gray hair, and blue eyes. John does have a heart condition and suffers from dementia and Alheimer's. John was last seen at his home in Winifred on SAturday, April 30 at 11 30 A M. He left home in a 2006 gold Town and Country van, with Montana license plate G 3 9 2 5. There is concern for John's well being and safety. If you have any information on his location, please contact the Lewistown Police Department at 4 0 6, 5 3 5, 1 8 0 0 or call 9 1 1.