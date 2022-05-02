GREAT FALLS, Mont. - This week a local campaign is helping Great Falls residents give back to their favorite non-profits in the community.
Give Great Falls is in its fourth year and it's helping connect you with non-profits that align with your values and passions; everything from education, art, healthcare, and so much more.
"A couple of us got together a couple years ago and said there's other communities doing giving days around the state, how do we do that for Great Falls?," said Kellie Pierce, board member for the Great Falls Area Community Foundation.
In 2019, the Great Falls Area Community Foundation, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and the United Way of Cascade County teamed up to bring a giving week to the Electric City.
Why a week vs. just a day? Well, so local businesses could get involved with giving back to the community.
"I thought it was a great idea and concept of something different. and that they're using that whole week for give GF. Because we're not the only business participating in this event and everyone's doing their own unique take on it. So it not only utilizes the creativity of businesses but then you come together as a whole because all of that will go into to help everyone with the non profits in Great Falls," said Tara Beam, co-owner of Roadhouse Diner.
On the official Give Great Falls website, you can see what local businesses are participating, what non-profits are raising money, and how much money has been raised so far.
"All of that money stays in our community to help out the non-profits that have been so affected by COVID and not being able to host fundraising events," said Pierce.
Their goal this year, is to raise $100,000.
"Not only are people in Great Falls and surrounding areas coming in to help our business, we in turn are helping non-profits. So it's just this is what it is to work in a community where we all work together and we all help each other for the betterment of everybody," said Beam.
Here is a list of participating businesses:
Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe - Monday - Friday, May 2nd-6th 5:30am-9pm.
Raise a Pint Night - Monday, May 2nd 5-8pm at Mighty Mo Brewing Co.
Fuddruckers - Monday, May 2nd 5-9pm.
Mackenzie River Community Night - Tuesday, May 3rd 11am-9pm.
Toast to a Cause - Tuesday, May 3rd 4pm-11pm at Enbar Craft Cocktail Lounge.
Tracy's Family Restaurant - Wednesday, May 4th 7am-8pm.
Street Burgers - Wednesday, May 4th 11am-8pm.
Chamber Business After Hours Nonprofit Showcase - Wednesday, May 4th 5-7pm at Rendezvous.
Roadhouse Diner - Thursday, May 5th 11am-8pm.
MT Pints - Thursday, May 5th 6-9pm.
Morning Light Coffee Roasters - Friday, May 6th 5:30am-2pm.
Fire Artisan Pizza - Friday, May 6th 11am-9pm.
