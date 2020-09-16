GREAT FALLS- Parents on Malmstrom Air Force Base are getting a break through a program that is expanding their services for those dealing with the stresses of COVID-19 and military life.
The Give Parents a Break program is expanding its services through Family Child Care Providers, Child Development Center, and Youth Programs Malmstrom says, adding that the addition of FCC providers significantly expands access to childcare options for those who want to participate.
The program offers eligible active duty members up to four hours a month per child for three months.
Certificates for the program are required and can be received at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center.
Base officials who can refer a family for a certificate include the Squadron Commander or First Sergeant, Chaplain, Doctor or other medical professional, Family Advocacy personnel, or the Child Development Center or Youth Center directors according to Malmstrom.
Self-referrals are also welcome and can be supported after a brief consultation with a member of the Airmen and Family Readiness staff.