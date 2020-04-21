GREAT FALLS – A new hashtag is helping local students show their support for the community by giving thanks during these challenging times.
The goal is to spread some hope and joy during these hard times so we can get through these times a little bit easier as a community.
To find these posts or if you want to give thanks over social media all you have to do is add or searcg for the hashtag #gfpsthrives.
If you follow this link you can find all the posts so far by students in the Great Falls community.