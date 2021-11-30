GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The end of the year is a time for reflection and fresh starts - and it's a time where most people think about giving back to their communities.
Giving Tuesday falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and has been around since 2012. Since then, it's grown into the second biggest day of giving in the world.
Non-profits use the day to make things easier for you and it's an important day for them.
"Really that window between Thanksgiving and Christmas is when the vast majority of non-profits get the vast majority of their funds," said Kim Skornogoski, marketing director for United Way of Cascade County.
Giving Tuesday is done primarily online with a big social media push and presence, making it more appealing to the younger generation and helps get new donors involved.
"Really, the idea is to make it easy to give back. To give the community a present after you've done all of your Christmas shopping," said Skornogoski.
Last year, 34.8 million people participated, raising $2.4 billion dollars.
"Right now, there are certainly non-profits that are hoping that Giving Tuesday just inspires people who might not normally give but want to be apart of something bigger than themselves. And that's really what a lot of people say 'why they give on Giving Tuesday' is to just be apart of this bigger, really world wide effort," said Skornogoski.
At UWCC every $12.50 donated goes to help another person in the community.