Glacier Apartment fire causes more than 20 families to move out

GREAT FALLS- Four people are hurt and more than 20 families are displaced after an apartment building went up in flames early Wednesday morning in Great Falls.
At 1:30 am, fire trucks were lined up all along the streets working to get people out safely.
“We just seen that there was smoke coming from the building and everybody screaming that there was a fire, get out...It was just very intense,” said Summer Johnson, a resident at the Glacier apartments.
It all took place at Glacier apartments which are located on 505 3rd Avenue North.
“I was sleeping and my husband screamed that there was a fire and we needed to get out the building and I just thought about getting my son awake and getting out as soon as possible,” Johnson said.
Thankfully the Great Falls Fire Rescue team was able to pull people out the building safely.
“I did see them getting people out, they did an amazing job of getting everybody out,” Johnson added.
10 units have serious damage and are closed.
According to the Great Falls Fire Rescue, it all started from and accidental cooking fire. Johnson says it was a scary scene that she will never forget.
“It was scary I just thought…a real life-changer. It makes you reevaluate everything. We’re more fortunate than others right now.”
Three out of the four injured people have been released from the hospital. As for the families that have been displaced, they’re being transferred to the Heritage Inn for the time being all thanks to the Red Cross.
Lastly, Johnson would like to thank the property manager, Luanne Spragg, for all her help and support for helping all these families get through these tough times.